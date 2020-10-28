Wayne Lee Capps - Hendersonville, N.C.

Wayne graduated from Dana High School and then served two years with the U.S. Navy. He became a loyal employee to General Electronic for 32 years before retiring in 1999. A devoted husband who absolutely adored his wife, Betty, the two were members of Reformation Presbyterian Church of Hendersonville. Over the years, Wayne enjoyed attending adult Sunday school, especially the small group Bible studies. Over the years, Wayne was faithfully loved by several devoted feline companions. Betty and Wayne enjoyed bird watching together; he would attend the numerous yard-feeders in their yard each day. A perfect day to Wayne would be a day spent outside in the garden. Throughout the last decade, Betty has had health issues, but Wayne always made sure she was well cared for.