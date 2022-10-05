Wayne Joseph Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Wayne Joseph Felder, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at East Bethel United Methodist Church, 223 Sherlock Road, Cameron.

The family will receive friends prior to the service.

Mr. Felder was born in Orangeburg to the late Charlie Felder and the late Minnie Stroman Felder. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer. He loved being a “granddaddy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Survivors include his son, David Felder (Lisa) of Orangeburg; grandchildren, David Jr., Tia, Joshua, James; great-grandchild, Fayrah; sister, Francis Stallo; brothers, Charles Howard Felder, Richard Felder, Homer Felder (Barbara); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Dorn VA, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209-1638.

