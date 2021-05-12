 Skip to main content
Wayne Johnson -- Bambergt
BAMBERG -- Mr. Wayne Johnson, 64, of 611 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, passed Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends are invited to call Mr. Johnson's wife, Jannie Johnson, at 803-245-0430, to extend condolences. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

