Wayne Johnson -- Bambergt

BAMBERG -- Mr. Wayne Johnson, 64, of 611 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, passed Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends are invited to call Mr. Johnson's wife, Jannie Johnson, at 803-245-0430, to extend condolences. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.