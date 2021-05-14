Wayne Johnson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Wayne Johnson, 64, of 611 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Mr. Johnson died May 10.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to call Mr. Johnson's wife, Jannie Johnson, at 803-245-0430, to extend condolences. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.