Wayne Hubert Williams -- North

NORTH -- Wayne Hubert Williams, 70, of North, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Mr. Williams was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Ben H. Williams and the late Lillie Mae Sharpe Williams. He loved steel guitars and music.

Survivors include his wife, Nora Gartman Williams; a son, D. Ben Williams; grandchildren, Taylor Ben Williams, Brea Mack, Emma and Elissa Williams; sisters, Joann Batchelor, Gloria (James) Coleman and Jeanie (J.C.) Cook; a brother, Benjamin C. (Sharon) Williams; nieces, Jill Williams, Vikki Tyler and Robin McMillan; and nephews, Paul Williams, Mitch Coleman, Gary McAlister and Craig McAlister. Mr. Williams was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Michelle Williams Mack; a son, Rudin “Rudy” Jobiah Williams; a sister, Linda Holmes; brother-in-law, Mike Batchelor; and nephew, Eric Coleman.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.

Services will be held at a later date.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.