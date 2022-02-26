Wayne Hubert Williams -- North

NORTH -- Wayne Hubert Williams, 70, of North, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Sunny Vista Church of God, 3021 Dragstrip Road, North.
