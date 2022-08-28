Wayne Harold Hanson -- Irmo

IRMO -- Wayne Harold Hanson, 84, formerly of Orangeburg, passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home.
A private family service will be held.
Mr. Hanson was the son of the late Harold Hanson and the late Ruby Ray Hanson. After graduating high school, he served his country in the United States Air Force. He received his associates degree from Orangeburg Technical College. He was retired from Myer Industries. He found joy in working in his yard, watching Nascar races and building model airplanes. He was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Pops.” He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Joyce Ann White Hanson.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl H. Corsi (Philip); grandsons, Alexander Corsi (Amanda), Christopher Corsi; two brothers, Lyle Hanson (Evie), Gary Hanson (Terri); sister, Elaine Liligreen; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Hanson's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Attn: SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
