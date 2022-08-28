Wayne Harold Hanson -- Irmo

Mr. Hanson was the son of the late Harold Hanson and the late Ruby Ray Hanson. After graduating high school, he served his country in the United States Air Force. He received his associates degree from Orangeburg Technical College. He was retired from Myer Industries. He found joy in working in his yard, watching Nascar races and building model airplanes. He was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Pops.” He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Joyce Ann White Hanson.