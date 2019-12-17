ORANGEBURG -- Wayne Edward Horton, 67, of Orangeburg, passed away Dec. 2, 2019.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020, in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort.
Wayne was born in Charleston to the late John William Horton and Cleo Frances King Horton. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. Wayne was a member of the American Legion and Sons of Confederate Veterans. He attended St. George Baptist Church.
Wayne is survived by sisters, Diane Jones (Bobby) of Rincon, Georgia, and Mary Armstrong (Terry) of Myrtle Beach; brothers, Brian Polk of Savannah, Georgia, Dwight Horton (Barbara) of Myrtle Beach, Mark Durr (Healani) of Jamison, Steve Farr of Ohio, Gordon Durr (Frances) of Orangeburg, and Mike Durr of Honolulu; and many cousins from the Camden-Lugoff area. In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his children, Lori Ann Horton, Wayne Bradley Horton, Edward David Horton and Philip Tillman Horton.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
