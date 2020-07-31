You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne E. Johnson -- Cope
0 comments

Wayne E. Johnson -- Cope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- Wayne E. Johnson, 66, of 4939 Cope Road, died July 29, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence from 3 to 7 p.m. daily and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News