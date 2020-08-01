Wayne E. Johnson -- Cope

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- Mr. Wayne E. Johnson, 66, of 4939 Cope Road, died July 29, 2020, at tRMC following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries.

The casket will be placed in the church at noon.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence daily from 3 to 7 p.m. and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

