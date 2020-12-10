Wayne Dean Martin -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Wayne Dean Martin, 66, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

A private family service will be held.

Wayne was born on June 12, 1954, in Dorchester County, the son of the late Hudson Martin and the late Aileen Judy Martin. He loved hunting and fishing. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Heyward Martin, Mack Martin, Hank Martin; sisters, Peggy Marchant, Betty Marchant, Robin Martin; and brother-in-law, Luda Marchant.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cordelia “DeeDee” Martin; sons, David Martin (Valarie), Tyler Martin; grandchild, Delaney Martin; brother, Joe Martin (Susan); sister, Patsy Byrd (Donnie); sisters-in-law, Judy Martin, Martha Wolfe Martin, Loretta Martin, Julie Mack (Dusty), Diane Bozard; brother-in-law, Donnie Marchant; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Loretta Hicks for her love and support during this difficult time.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.