Wayne Darryl Lott -- Irmo

IRMO -- Mr. Wayne Darryl Lott, 54, of 507 Branch Drive, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be accepting phone calls only.
Friends are invited to call Wayne's wife, Tanya Lott, at 803-960-5525 and/or his mother, Patricia B. Lott, at 803-534-7484.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.