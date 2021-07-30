 Skip to main content
Wayne Darryl Lott -- Irmo
IRMO -- Mr. Wayne Darryl Lott, 54, of 507 Branch Drive, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be accepting phone calls only.

Friends are invited to call Wayne's wife, Tanya Lott, at 803-960-5525 and/or his mother, Patricia B. Lott, at 803-534-7484.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

