ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Warren Jennings, 73, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 12:00pm Friday, May 12, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Jennings passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

