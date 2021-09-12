Warren Jean Gantt -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Warren Jean Gantt, 76, of 7435 Five Chop Road, Santee, passed away at her residence on Sept. 11, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence; masks will be required. Condolences may also be expressed to her son, James Gantt Jr. at 803-854-3967.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.