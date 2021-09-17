Warren Jean Gantt -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Warren Jean Gantt, 76, of 7435 Five Chop Road, Santee, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at Island Cemetery, Santee with the Rev. Frances Rivers officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the services, and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Williams Funeral home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence. Condolences may also be expressed to her son, James Gantt Jr. at 803-854-3967.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.