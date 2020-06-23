Warren Dukes -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL – Graveside services for Mr. Warren Dukes, 99, of 1013 Unity Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree. If you are planning to attend the service, please confirm with the family that you are on their guest list.
Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Please adhere to COVID-19 Protocol during visitation.
