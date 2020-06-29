Warren Caldwell -- Pine Bluff, N.C.
Warren Caldwell -- Pine Bluff, N.C.

Warren Caldwell

PINE BLUFF, N.C. --Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Warren Caldwell, 47, of 430 East Boston Avenue, Pine Bluff, North Carolina.

Mr. Caldwell passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Masks are required to gain entry to the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

