Wandell Morris -- Mount Pleasant

He was born Aug. 24, 1928 in Norway, South Carolina, and was the son of the late Elisha and Ollie Morris. His four sisters and two brothers predeceased him. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a staunch Gamecock fan. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and had a distinguished career with IBM, the Service Bureau and retired as president of Digital Systems Inc. in Columbia. He returned to work as a consultant for ACP in Columbia, and upon retirement again, he and his wife moved to the Isle of Palms where they lived for 20 years before moving to Mount Pleasant. He was founder and president of The Comdyn Group, an information technology company. Moose was an avid outdoorsman, spending many memorable times hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons, sons-in-law and friends. He was devoted to his family, setting the highest example of love and respect, a loving husband, father and a loyal and loving friend.