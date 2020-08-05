Wandell Morris
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Wandell Morris passed away peacefully at Roper Hospice Cottage on Aug. 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 24, 1928 in Norway, South Carolina, and was the son of the late Elisha and Ollie Morris. His four sisters and two brothers predeceased him. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a staunch Gamecock fan. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and had a distinguished career with IBM, the Service Bureau and retired as president of Digital Systems Inc. in Columbia. He returned to work as a consultant for ACP in Columbia, and upon retirement again, he and his wife moved to the Isle of Palms where they lived for 20 years before moving to Mount Pleasant. He was founder and president of The Comdyn Group, an information technology company. Moose was an avid outdoorsman, spending many memorable times hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons, sons-in-law and friends. He was devoted to his family, setting the highest example of love and respect, a loving husband, father and a loyal and loving friend.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Scott Morris and six children, Debbie Berry (Al), Ann Sewell (Howard), Barbara Tsiklistas, Chuck Morris (Tess), Rob Domico (Rexanne) and Jeff Domico (Carrie), as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and a host of loving, caring friends.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church - Isle of Palms where he served in many capacities and missions of the church. He was a servant of the Lord.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church - Isle of Palms, 12 21st Ave., Isle of Palms, SC, 29451; to Epworth Mission, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 (www.stjude.orgonate).
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
