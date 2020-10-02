 Skip to main content
Wanda Stokes Lambright -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Wanda Michelle Stokes Lambright, 49, of 491 Mingo St., Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her parents, Willie Nez and Ola Mae Stokes of Orangeburg.

Friends may also visit the residence and also call the funeral home.

