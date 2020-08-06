You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wanda Salley -- Cope
0 comments

Wanda Salley -- Cope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPE – Funeral services for Wanda Salley, 62, of 129 Lincoln St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be in the Canaan United Methodist Church cemetery.

She died July 31, died at Edisto Post-Acute Care following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Salley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News