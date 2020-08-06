Wanda Salley -- Cope

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COPE – Funeral services for Wanda Salley, 62, of 129 Lincoln St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be in the Canaan United Methodist Church cemetery.

She died July 31, died at Edisto Post-Acute Care following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

