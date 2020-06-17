Wanda Raye Felkel Amsbaugh -- Cordova

Mrs. Wanda was born on Feb. 16, 1948, in Elloree, the daughter of the late Walter Bruce Felkel and the late Rebecca Smith Felkel. She was employed by Santee Urgent Care @ RMC. She watched USC Gamecock basketball and Clemson Tiger football whenever she could. Mrs. Wanda was a member of St. George Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping with the children's services. She loved her family and considered her friends as part of her family.