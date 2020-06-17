Wanda Raye Felkel Amsbaugh -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Wanda Raye Felkel Amsbaugh, 72, of Cordova, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Dr. David Anderson will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Mrs. Wanda was born on Feb. 16, 1948, in Elloree, the daughter of the late Walter Bruce Felkel and the late Rebecca Smith Felkel. She was employed by Santee Urgent Care @ RMC. She watched USC Gamecock basketball and Clemson Tiger football whenever she could. Mrs. Wanda was a member of St. George Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping with the children's services. She loved her family and considered her friends as part of her family.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Barry Amsbaugh Sr.; children, Rebecca Hutto, Michael Adams, Barry Amsbaugh Jr., Mark Amsbaugh; grandchildren, Savannah, Gabriel, Michael, Connor, Caleb, Molly, Tyler; brother, Robin Felkel (Elizabeth); mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sanger; a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet, Charlie.
Friends may call the residence of Rebecca Hutto, 121 Thomas St., Cordova.
Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.