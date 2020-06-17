Wanda Raye Felkel Amsbaugh -- Cordova
Wanda Raye Felkel Amsbaugh

CORDOVA -- Wanda Raye Felkel Amsbaugh, 72, of Cordova, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Dr. David Anderson will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Wanda was born on Feb. 16, 1948, in Elloree, the daughter of the late Walter Bruce Felkel and the late Rebecca Smith Felkel. She was employed by Santee Urgent Care @ RMC. She watched USC Gamecock basketball and Clemson Tiger football whenever she could. Mrs. Wanda was a member of St. George Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping with the children's services. She loved her family and considered her friends as part of her family.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Barry Amsbaugh Sr.; children, Rebecca Hutto, Michael Adams, Barry Amsbaugh Jr., Mark Amsbaugh; grandchildren, Savannah, Gabriel, Michael, Connor, Caleb, Molly, Tyler; brother, Robin Felkel (Elizabeth); mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sanger; a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet, Charlie.

Friends may call the residence of Rebecca Hutto, 121 Thomas St., Cordova.

Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.

