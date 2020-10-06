 Skip to main content
Wanda Michelle Stokes Lambright -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Wanda Michelle Stokes Lambright, 49, of 491 Mingo St., will be held at noon, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Emancipation Baptist Church cemetery, St. Matthews.

Mrs. Lambright passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her parents, Willie Nez and Ola Mae Stokes, in Orangeburg.

Friends may also visit the residence and call the funeral home.

