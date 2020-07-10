Wanda Marie Keller -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Wanda Marie Keller, 56, was called home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Wanda Keller is survived by her husband, Eddie Keller Jr.; children, Whitney Shatavia, Edward Kadeem; siblings, Warren (Juanita) Haynes, Sharon (Calvin) Spells, Lee (Jeannette) Haynes, Steven (Linda) Haynes, Jeffery (Sha) Haynes; grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.

