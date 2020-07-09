Wanda Marie Haynes Keller -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Wanda Marie Haynes Keller -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Wanda Marie Haynes Keller of St. Matthews was called home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her own home.

Services are entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Keller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News