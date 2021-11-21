Wanda Gail Cherry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Wanda Gail Cherry, 61, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Cherry was born on March 25, 1960, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late James P. Davis and the late Rosa Marie Robinson Davis. She enjoyed word search and watching Westerns. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, James Allen Davis.
Survivors include her son, Wade Tucker (Holly) of Olar; grandchildren, Bryce Tucker and Chloe Tucker, both of Olar; sister, Janice Kemp of Orangeburg; nieces, Kaleigh Davis and Jordyn Davis; and a nephew, Christopher Davis.
Thompson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
