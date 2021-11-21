 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wanda Gail Cherry -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Wanda Gail Cherry, 61, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Cherry was born on March 25, 1960, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late James P. Davis and the late Rosa Marie Robinson Davis. She enjoyed word search and watching Westerns. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, James Allen Davis.

Survivors include her son, Wade Tucker (Holly) of Olar; grandchildren, Bryce Tucker and Chloe Tucker, both of Olar; sister, Janice Kemp of Orangeburg; nieces, Kaleigh Davis and Jordyn Davis; and a nephew, Christopher Davis.

Thompson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News