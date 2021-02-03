Walter "WJ" Judson Stoudenmire Jr.
ORANGEBURG -- Walter "WJ" Judson Stoudenmire Jr., 98 of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 31, 2021. He was the widower of Erma Lee Bell Stoudenmire.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Four Holes Baptist Church, with the Rev. Greg Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
WJ was born in Orangeburg on Oct. 12, 1922, to the late Walter Judson Stoudenmire Sr. and the late Ellen Hydrick Stoudenmire. He graduated from Orangeburg High School and Clemson College. WJ was a retired teacher/administrator for Orangeburg District 5 schools. He was a former member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and a current member of Four Holes Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion and a proud member of IPTAY for 74 years. WJ was a staff sergeant in the United States Army and was in the Honor Guard with General Patton's funeral.
Survivors include three daughters, Becky Gramling (Bill) of Orangeburg, Libba Suits (David) of Hurst, Texas, and Cathy Fulbright (Dennis) of Cleveland, South Carolina; his grandchildren, Suzanne Aranda (Auturo) of Jacksonville, Florida, Walt Fulbright of Los Angeles, Grant Fulbright of Panama and Amy Fulbright of Wilmington, North Carolina, a sister-in-law, L.V. Wactor of Stafford, Virginia, and a brother-in-law, Rudy Bell of Orlando, Florida; and his nieces and nephews, Jimmy Rickenbacker, Elva Darmon, Phyllis Malkiewiez, Danielle Garrett, Chad Bell and Blake Bell.
The family sends a very special thank you to Dr. Vann Beth Shuler and the staff at The Oaks for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 3105 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
