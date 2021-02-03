Walter "WJ" Judson Stoudenmire Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Walter "WJ" Judson Stoudenmire Jr., 98 of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 31, 2021. He was the widower of Erma Lee Bell Stoudenmire.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Four Holes Baptist Church, with the Rev. Greg Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

WJ was born in Orangeburg on Oct. 12, 1922, to the late Walter Judson Stoudenmire Sr. and the late Ellen Hydrick Stoudenmire. He graduated from Orangeburg High School and Clemson College. WJ was a retired teacher/administrator for Orangeburg District 5 schools. He was a former member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and a current member of Four Holes Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion and a proud member of IPTAY for 74 years. WJ was a staff sergeant in the United States Army and was in the Honor Guard with General Patton's funeral.