Walter Parker -- Cope

COPE -- Walter Parker, 69, of 5645 Bamberg Road, died Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandson, Brandon Perry, 4592 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.