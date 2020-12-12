 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walter Parker -- Cope
0 comments

Walter Parker -- Cope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- Walter Parker, 69, of 5645 Bamberg Road, died Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandson, Brandon Perry, 4592 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News