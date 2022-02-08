Walter O’Brien -- Martinez, Ga.

MARTINEZ, Ga. -- Entered into rest on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Mr. Walter Hugo O'Brien, 90, loving husband of 65 years to Ruth Vaughan O'Brien.

Walter graduated from Clemson College (now Clemson University) in 1953. During his career he worked for Clemson, International Harvester Company and the Richmond County Board of Education Transportation Department. He loved his family and friends dearly and was a longtime member of Martinez United Methodist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his son, Michael Hugh O'Brien (Stephanie) of Evans, Georgia; daughter Kim O'Brien Richards (David) of Augusta, Georgia; grandsons Hugh Mortensen O'Brien of Evans and Connor Walter Richards of Augusta; sister:Jewel O'Brien Phillips of Norway; and many nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his father, Clinton B. O'Brien, and his mother, Marie Boltin O'Brien.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at Martinez United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Johnny Ray officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m., at Martinez United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Angela, Shonda, Keisha and Southeast Hospice for their loving care of Walter during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martinez United Methodist Church, 3614 Washington Road, Martinez, GA 30907; or to Calvary Baptist Church, 594 Calvary Church Road, Neeses, SC 29107.

