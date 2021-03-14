Walter Lemon -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral for Mr. Walter Lemon, 60, of St. George, will be held at noon Monday, March 15, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home, wth the Rev. Frazier officiating.

Burial will be held in Harvey Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.