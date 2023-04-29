ORANGEBURG - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Walter Lee Harris III, 34, of Orangeburg.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this moment.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
ORANGEBURG - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Walter Lee Harris III, 34, of Orangeburg.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this moment.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.