Walter Kyle Bell -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Walter Kyle Bell, son of Gale Kyle Bell and the late Alison Odroneic Bell, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, from complications of diabetes and schizoaffective disorder.

Walter was predeceased by his mother, Alison Odroneic Bell; his sister, Adriane Alison Bell; both grandparents from the Bell side; and both grandparents from the Odroneicalter side of the family.

He is survived by his father, Gale Kyle Bell; Rosie, his fiancée; uncles and aunts, Vivian Bell and the late uncle Charles Bell (Crystal and Dawn), Johnny W. Bell and Ella Jean Bell (Hope and Debra), Bobby Bell and Margarette Bell (Cheryl and Michelle), George E. Bell (Damon, Michael, Steven), Donnie R. Bell and Diane Bell. Also, David and Kathryn Hutchens (Leigh and Christopher), Patricia Waters (Tripp and Leslie), and Joseph Andrew Odroneic Jr. (Alaina and Kaitlin).

A private graveside service for family and friends will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Mark Bredholt will officiate.