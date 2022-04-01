 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walter Evert Bryant -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Walter Evert Bryant, 73, of 260 Sassafras Road, Denmark, passed on Friday, March 25, 2022, at PruittHealth in Bamberg.

A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

Funeral services for Mr. Bryant are scheduled for noon Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Honey Ford Baptist Church, 982 Honey Ford Road, Denmark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus guidance will be observed and masks are required.

