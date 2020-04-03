Walter Dwight Zeigler Jr. -- Elloree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELLOREE -- Lifelong Elloree resident, Walter Dwight Zeigler Jr., entered into eternal rest Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Zeigler was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Elloree, to Dwight and Mildred Zeigler. He attended Elloree High School until enlisting into the United States Navy in 1965. Zeigler served in the Navy until 1969 as a veteran of the Vietnam War. After living in California for several years, he settled down in Elloree. After returning, Mr. Zeigler had a long-time HVAC career with Henry Bozard, Zeigler's Heating and Air and Aircond.

Over the years, Walter acquired many nicknames including Zig, Slick and Bubba. Many of the Midway community knew him as Coach Bubba. Coach Bubba guided the Elloree Razorbacks football team as well as the Midway Mites baseball team for several years. If Walter wasn't coaching, he could be found running rabbits, spending time with his brother, Carl, watching a western on television, sitting on his back porch, or watching his grandchildren's ballgames. He was also a member of the VFW.