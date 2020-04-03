Walter Dwight Zeigler Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Lifelong Elloree resident, Walter Dwight Zeigler Jr., entered into eternal rest Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Mr. Zeigler was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Elloree, to Dwight and Mildred Zeigler. He attended Elloree High School until enlisting into the United States Navy in 1965. Zeigler served in the Navy until 1969 as a veteran of the Vietnam War. After living in California for several years, he settled down in Elloree. After returning, Mr. Zeigler had a long-time HVAC career with Henry Bozard, Zeigler's Heating and Air and Aircond.
Over the years, Walter acquired many nicknames including Zig, Slick and Bubba. Many of the Midway community knew him as Coach Bubba. Coach Bubba guided the Elloree Razorbacks football team as well as the Midway Mites baseball team for several years. If Walter wasn't coaching, he could be found running rabbits, spending time with his brother, Carl, watching a western on television, sitting on his back porch, or watching his grandchildren's ballgames. He was also a member of the VFW.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter Dwight Zeigler Sr. and a sister, Dottie Crosby. He is survived by his mother, Mildred Zeigler; loving wife, Sarah Zeigler; daughters, Vanessa (George) Zeigler of Cromberg, California, Christy (Ken) Barnes of Elloree, Dawn (Randy) Sargent of Gaston, Misty (Lee) Southard of Moncks Corner, and Maria (Joe) Bolen of Neeses; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane (Robert) Bochette of Elloree; a brother, Carl (Pat) Zeigler of Elloree; a special friend that he treated like his son, John (Marsha) Jones of Louisiana; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Regency Hospice for their care for Walter during his illness. A special thank you is extended to Myra Ardis for her love and support to Walter and his family during this time.
Memorial donations can be made to Vets Christmas Charity Ride (http:/www.vetsride.org); Veterans of Foreign War (www.heros.vfw.org); or the American Lung Cancer Association (www.lung.org).
Due to the constraints that are in place due to the COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family also asks that visits to the residence are limited to family members and close friends. Please call before visiting, 803-897-3312.
