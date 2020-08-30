Walter David Durr Jr. -- Cameron

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Alan Mehrzad, Heber Rast, Dwight C. (Chip) Summers Jr., Will Frierson, Preston Sanders, and Donnie Way. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors WILL be required to wear a mask.

Walter was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Walter David Durr Sr. and Peggy Sauls Durr. He received an engineering degree from the University of South Carolina, and was an engineer with Parsons Engineering and Jacobs Engineering. He enjoyed traveling internationally during his engineering career. Walter was an accomplished musician and music producer, and owned and operated Co-Creations Recording Studio. He also had a passion for teaching young people how to play the guitar, and many of his students are accomplished musicians now. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Walter enjoyed his family and friends, and fishing in his little jon boat with his wife, and his loving companion, his favorite dog Ella Bella.