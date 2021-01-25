 Skip to main content
Walter Carl Smith -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Walter Carl Smith, 64, husband of Helen Carter Smith died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Mr. Smith was a native of Chicago, Illinois, and the son of the late Walter Eugene Smith and Jacqueline Middleton. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a volunteer with Bowman Fire and Rescue. He was a truck driver, having driven for JB Hunt for many years and employed by AGX Carriers. He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Ehrhardt.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Family members include his wife, Helen Carter Smith; his mother, Jacqueline Middleton; four daughters, Sharon Beckett, Teresa Hinzman, Annette Zimmerman, and Dorothy Collins (Troy); one sister; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

We will be observing COVID-19 instructions and wearing masks.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003 – (803) 245-2828

