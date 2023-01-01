Walter Brown Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Walter Brown Jr., 70, of 755 Whitman St., Orangeburg, and formerly of Santee, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Mount Olive AME Church, 4630 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Masks are required for persons attending the services.

Viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at 288 Rexford Court, Santee, between the hours of noon and 7 p.m.; masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.