Walter Bessinger -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mr. Walter De Canie Bessinger, 91, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Hampton Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Janet Rae Patrick Bessinger.
Born Dec. 21, 1929, in Ehrhardt, he was a son of the late De Canie Bessinger and Lorene Ritter Bessinger. Mr. Walter served his country in the South Carolina Army National Guard and was a farmer for most his life. He retired from Westinghouse as a quality control manager in 1990, and along with his wife, was the owner and operator of Bee Box Restaurant in Ehrhardt for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Johns Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday school director and teacher, deacon, and on the Grounds Committee.
Walter Bessinger was a great Christian man who not only taught Christian values but lived them as well. He loved his family so much but especially his great-grandchildren. They were the joy of his life. He was an outstanding man in the community. He never met a stranger. He was a man of integrity and honor and always had a kind word for everyone he met. He truly loved life to the fullest.
Surviving are his children, Sandra Bessinger Williams of Ehrhardt and Donald Bessinger and his wife Miriam of Ehrhardt; grandchildren, Chris and Catherine Williams, John and Jill Williams, Jeremy and Cathrine Bessinger, Daniel and Jodie Bessinger, and Erica and Austin Rodgers; great grandchildren, Christopher Newren, Caroline Newren, Noah Bessinger, Delanie Bessinger, Harper Bessinger, Claire Williams, Bristol Bessinger, Arlee Bessinger, Grace Williams, Davis Bessinger, Hadley Rodgers, Mason Rodgers and Kane Williams; sisters, Lovenia Kinard of Ehrhardt, Mary Abbott of Aiken, Elender Mole of Hampton, Melba Linder of Smoaks, and Alice Lyons of Branchville; many nieces and nephews; and a dear lifetime friend, Jerry Ulmer. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to:St. Johns Baptist Church, care of Daniel Bessinger, 2135 Kearse Road, Ehrhardt, South Carolina 29081.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at St. Johns Baptist Church, St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service Friday in the church sanctuary.
Arrangements are by The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971).
