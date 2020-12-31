Walter Bessinger -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mr. Walter De Canie Bessinger, 91, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Hampton Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Janet Rae Patrick Bessinger.

Born Dec. 21, 1929, in Ehrhardt, he was a son of the late De Canie Bessinger and Lorene Ritter Bessinger. Mr. Walter served his country in the South Carolina Army National Guard and was a farmer for most his life. He retired from Westinghouse as a quality control manager in 1990, and along with his wife, was the owner and operator of Bee Box Restaurant in Ehrhardt for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Johns Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday school director and teacher, deacon, and on the Grounds Committee.

Walter Bessinger was a great Christian man who not only taught Christian values but lived them as well. He loved his family so much but especially his great-grandchildren. They were the joy of his life. He was an outstanding man in the community. He never met a stranger. He was a man of integrity and honor and always had a kind word for everyone he met. He truly loved life to the fullest.