Walter Amaker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Walter Amaker, 96, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, formerly of 147 Diamondhead Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Kenneth Carter is officiating.

Mr. Amaker passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Annette Jones at 803-387-8762 between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.