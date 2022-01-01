 Skip to main content
Walter Amaker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Walter Amaker, 96, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, and formerly of 147 Diamondhead Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Annette Jones, at 803-387-8762 between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

