 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walter Allen Huggins -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Walter Allen Huggins -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Mr. Walter Allen Huggins.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg. The funeral service for Mr. Huggins will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

The funeral home has asked all visitors to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines while attending the service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News