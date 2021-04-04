Walter Allen Huggins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Mr. Walter Allen Huggins.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg. The funeral service for Mr. Huggins will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

The funeral home has asked all visitors to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines while attending the service.