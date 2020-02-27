Wallace Clay Felder -- North
NORTH -- Mr. Wallace Clay Felder, 58, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and formerly of North, passed Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Devine Destiny Christian Center, 1240 Bedford Ave., North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother, Carrie Felder, 1231 Bedford Ave., North.

