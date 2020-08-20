Wallace 'Andy' Steven Livingston Jr. -- Gaston

GASTON -- Wallace "Andy" Steven Livingston Jr., 56, of Gaston, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was the husband of Dawn Cartee Livingston.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m., before the service, at the funeral home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors WILL be required to wear masks.
Andy was born in Orangeburg, to the late Wallace Steven Livingston Sr. and the late Mary Johnson Livingston. He was a retired captain/firefighter of the City of Columbia Fire Department (1991-2012), and worked for the City of West Columbia Fire Department (1988-1991), and Lexington County Fire Service (volunteer). Andy was also a member of the Oliver Masonic Lodge in Swansea.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Stephen Douglas Livingston (Nicole) and Bradley Christian Livingston (Le Ann); a sister, Robin Phillips (Bill); and grandchildren, Kallie Alexis Nabors, Ariella Grace Livingston and Wallace Lee Livingston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, S.C. Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210, or the S.C. Fallen Firefighter Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 211725, Columbia, SC 29221.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
