Wallace Allen Keitt -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Wallace Allen Keitt, 66, of 2605 Bratton St., Columbia, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, following a brief illness.

Funeral plans will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Linda Keitt, 2855 Lakeside Drive, Orangeburg.

