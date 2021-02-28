 Skip to main content
Wallace Allen Keitt -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Wallace Allen Keitt, 66, of 1930 Ellis Ave., died Feb. 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

