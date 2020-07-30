Walda M. Brice -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Walda M. Brice, 72 of Columbia, formerly of North, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Ieshia Brice, 9 Lansing Circle, Columbia, and also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Walda Brice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.