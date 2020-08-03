Walda M. Brice -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- The graveside service for Ms. Walda M. Brice, 72, of Columbia, and formerly of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Ms. Brice passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Walter Brice and Annie Fisher Brice.

Viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Ieshia Brice, 9 Lansing Circle, Columbia, and also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Walda Brice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.