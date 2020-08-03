You have permission to edit this article.
Walda M. Brice -- Columbia
Walda M. Brice -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- The graveside service for Ms. Walda M. Brice, 72, of Columbia, and formerly of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Ms. Brice passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Walter Brice and Annie Fisher Brice.

Viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Ieshia Brice, 9 Lansing Circle, Columbia, and also call the funeral home.

