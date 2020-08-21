 Skip to main content
Wade Reed -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mr. Wade Reed, of Denmark, died Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.

A private (family) memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, Denmark.

All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed.

