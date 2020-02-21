W. 'Junior' Aultman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- W. “Junior” Aultman, 78, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 116 Gospel Hill Court, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Hebron Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, 753 Pond Bluff Road, North. Pastor Eston Hanks will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Gospel Light Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Mark Carson, Wayne Carson, Daniel Jackson, Ray Allen Jackson, Thomas Chavis, Frankie Williams and Joe Junior Brown.
Mr. Aultman was born on June 14, 1941, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Woodrow Aultman and the late Lola Lee Chavis Aultman. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church, where he loved to help in any way that he could. Mr. Aultman enjoyed fishing and driving his 18-wheeler and was known by his cb radio handle as “J.R.” He was lovingly known by his nieces and nephews as “Boss Hog.”
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jeanette W. Aultman; daughter, Barbara Aultman Black (Mark); granddaughter, Krista Black; great-granddaughter, Audrianna K. Black; sisters, Fannie Williams, Carolyn Chavis, Gail Hughes; brother, Clyde Aultman (Louellen); and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Davita North for their love and care.
Friends may call the residence of Jeanette Aultman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
