W. 'Junior' Aultman -- Orangeburg

Mr. Aultman was born on June 14, 1941, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Woodrow Aultman and the late Lola Lee Chavis Aultman. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church, where he loved to help in any way that he could. Mr. Aultman enjoyed fishing and driving his 18-wheeler and was known by his cb radio handle as “J.R.” He was lovingly known by his nieces and nephews as “Boss Hog.”