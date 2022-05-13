W. Glenn Hunter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Willard Glenn Hunter, 94, was born Sept. 6, 1927, in Sears, Florida, a son of the late Colon P. Hunter and Ruth Clary Hunter. He died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after a brief illness. He was a devoted and loving husband of 68 years to Betty Milhouse Hunter.

He is the father of two daughters, Jean Marie Hunter Covington of Aiken and Mrs. Paul (Amy Ruth Hunter) Wanninger of North Augusta; grandfather to four grandsons, Matthew Paul (Christy) Wanninger of North Augusta, David Hunter Wanninger, and Stuart Louis Wanninger of North Augusta, and Hunter Weatherly Covington of Aiken. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Waverly Ruth Wanninger and Maddux Leaman Wanninger of North Augusta. He also is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Patricia Zeigler of Fairfax and Mrs. Francine Smiley of Varnville; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Sara Hunter of Hampton and Janice Milhouse (Johnny) Brunson of Orangeburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, James Marion Hunter and C.P. “Hoot” Hunter Jr.; sister, Genevieve Hunter Muckenhirn; his son-in-law, Colin Weatherly Covington; and his grandson, David Hunter Wanninger.

Mr. Hunter graduated high school in Franklin, N.C. He was in the U.S. Army, stationed in the state of Washington, from 1946-1947. He was an accountant, and was employed by Hygrade Food Products and by Stone Container Corp. for many years, retiring in 1993. He was an active and founding member of Northside Baptist Church, a former Sunday school teacher and deacon.

The loves of his life were his Lord Jesus Christ and Northside Baptist Church, his much beloved wife, spending time with his family at Edisto Beach, the Atlanta Braves and his computer.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Northside Baptist Church, with Dr. Shane Stutzman officiating, assisted by the Rev. Jim Parnell. Graveside services will be at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Wanninger, Stuart Wanninger, Hunter Covington, John Brunson, Rob Zeigler, Shelby Bolen and Russ Mixon. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Cornerstone Sunday School class of Northside Baptist Church.

Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1230 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

