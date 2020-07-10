W. Dale Cook Jr. -- West Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST COLUMBIA - W. Dale Cook Jr., of West Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 91, surrounded by his family in his home.

Dale was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Rev. Watson Dale and Mary Watts Cook. He and Jerry, his wife of nearly 70 years, were members of Mount Hebron United Methodist Church in West Columbia. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was affectionately known to his grandchildren as Papa. Ever the quintessential self-taught handyman, Dale was known as a Jack of all trades, and a master of all of them. He especially loved being in the kitchen making some of his family's favorite Southern comfort foods. He was always willing to lend a hand, and his skills, to help friends, family, and his community.